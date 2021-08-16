Savannah mayor says city will consider adding more restrictions as COVID cases continue to climb

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says more restrictions could be on the horizon in addition to the recently reinstated mask mandate.

Mayor Johnson said he’ll be meeting with local health care leaders later this week to get their advice on what next steps the city should take with any restrictions. When asked what the threshold would be to reinstate even more restrictions around town, Johnson had this to say.

“I think we’re there. Again, we have tried very hard to not make it a political decision, but to make it a medical and public health decision,” he said.

Mayor Johnson says if the mask mandate isn’t putting a significant enough dent in the rate of new cases, then the city will be forced to take measures to reduce the risk to the public. Johnson says those measures will be determined after consulting health experts.

“If their recommendations are that we move aggressively and immediately, then we the requisite changes in our mandate,” he said.

The mayor says he could see event permits being revoked, events being postponed or canceled and a limitation on uses for public spaces.

Mayor Johnson said those are steps the city doesn’t want to take but may need to because of the recent spike in new COVID cases and stagnant vaccine rate.

“That’s the choice we made when we chose not to be vaccinated. That’s the choice we made when we chose not to wear masks. Then we must intervene, although we don’t want to, to be able to take measures to lessen our exposure, to be able to decrease our spread by keeping people apart,” he said.

The mayor says the meeting with health care leaders will be either Thursday or Friday this week.

