Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah mayor says city will consider adding more restrictions as COVID cases continue to climb

Sign on Savannah City Hall.
Sign on Savannah City Hall.(WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says more restrictions could be on the horizon in addition to the recently reinstated mask mandate.

Mayor Johnson said he’ll be meeting with local health care leaders later this week to get their advice on what next steps the city should take with any restrictions. When asked what the threshold would be to reinstate even more restrictions around town, Johnson had this to say.

“I think we’re there. Again, we have tried very hard to not make it a political decision, but to make it a medical and public health decision,” he said.

Mayor Johnson says if the mask mandate isn’t putting a significant enough dent in the rate of new cases, then the city will be forced to take measures to reduce the risk to the public. Johnson says those measures will be determined after consulting health experts.

“If their recommendations are that we move aggressively and immediately, then we the requisite changes in our mandate,” he said.

The mayor says he could see event permits being revoked, events being postponed or canceled and a limitation on uses for public spaces.

Mayor Johnson said those are steps the city doesn’t want to take but may need to because of the recent spike in new COVID cases and stagnant vaccine rate.

“That’s the choice we made when we chose not to be vaccinated. That’s the choice we made when we chose not to wear masks. Then we must intervene, although we don’t want to, to be able to take measures to lessen our exposure, to be able to decrease our spread by keeping people apart,” he said.

The mayor says the meeting with health care leaders will be either Thursday or Friday this week.

You can watch the Mayor Johnson’s news conference below:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Georgia Rep. Mickey Stephens, D - Savannah, packs up after the House went into recess at...
Georgia mourns the loss of Savannah state Rep. Mickey Stephens, 77
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two bodies that were found on Hilton Head...
2 bodies found on Hilton Head Island
Clouds roll into downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. The Census Bureau...
Georgia gets more urban and diverse as white residents dip
Brandon Marsh
Tattnall Co. high school student dies due to COVID-19
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort MRO and the Coast Guard are searching for a...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing person off Daufuskie Island, other agencies continue search

Latest News

St. Joseph's/Candler Health System
St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System implementing new visitation rules due to COVID-19
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Screven Co. schools closing until after Labor Day due to COVID-19
Savannah State University students back on campus for fall semester
Hilton Head Island state of emergency declared due to rising COVID-19 cases
Hilton Head Island state of emergency declared due to rising COVID-19 cases
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Gov. Brian Kemp to announce additional steps to help Ga. hospitals fighting COVID-19