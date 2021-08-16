Sky Cams
Savannah State University students back on campus for fall semester

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday marked the first day back for students at Savannah State University. Students say they’re excited to be back on campus and have an in-person learning experience.

Last week the Class of 2025 were on campus for welcome week activities. On Monday, all Savannah State students are back finding their classes and meeting their professors.

President Kimberly Ballard-Washington says she’s excited to see campus looking more normal with students walking around and mingling. She says it’s so great for the students to be getting the ‘real’ college experience and being able to learn inside the classroom. Ballard-Washington says, as always, that safety is the most important thing, so they’re taking steps to ensure students and staff stay healthy.

“We are engaged in wearing the masks, trying to encourage our students, staff and faculty to get the vaccine. So many of them already have it, so that’s a good thing. Our athletic teams are getting vaccinated, so we feel that we are going to be able to have close to a regular season and close to regular academic year,” said Ballard-Washington.

“It’s just a great feeling to be back, being able to be on campus, going to all of my classes and seeing all the people I haven’t seen,” said sophomore Ivuntay Davis.

Savannah State is also offering vaccines on campus for any students and staff who want to be vaccinated.

