Screven Co. schools closing until after Labor Day due to COVID-19

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Screven County School System is closing schools through Labor Day due to rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

According to the school system, schools will be closed to students beginning Thursday, Aug. 19. The plan is for students to return on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The school system said schools will be open for students Tuesday, Aug. 17 and Wednesday, Aug. 18 for parents who wish to send their children to school; student absences for these two days will be excused. Masks will be required for all staff and students on those two days.

When students go home from school on Wednesday, Aug. 18, they will be able to take their Chromebook home with them. The school system said the Digital Learning Plan will be implemented beginning on Monday, Aug. 23. Between Aug. 23 and Sept. 1, teachers will post instructional content through Google Classroom on a regular basis.

When students return in September, masks will be required for all students and staff. All students will have their temperature taken prior to entering the building.

