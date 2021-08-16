State solicitors hope more funding can solve court backlog problem

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A case backlog is plaguing court systems all across the Lowcountry, and defense attorneys and prosecutors say tackling the backlog is a major concern.

The backlog is not only an issue locally but across the country, and other cities and counties are using pandemic-related assistance money to fix the backlog.

The Associated Press reported $42 million was just allocated to the county where Seattle is located to hire more court staffers and other employees that could help facilitate court operations.

South Carolina’s 14th Circuit Solicitor said having more funding and resources and being able to hire more prosecutors or staff could be the only way to get rid of the backlog.

“Having more prosecutors that can not only screen the cases as they’re coming in but making sure they’re appropriate for prosecution, see if any of those are appropriate for diversion but also being in a position of trying those cases once they get to the courtroom--those resources are essential and probably exponentially so now with this unprecedented backlog,” Solicitor Duffie Stone said.

Stone said in his jurisdiction, which includes Colleton, Beaufort and several other counties, they went from a pending caseload of about 3,800 cases before the pandemic to nearly 6,000 now.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.