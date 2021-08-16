Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

State solicitors hope more funding can solve court backlog problem

A case backlog is plaguing court systems all across the Lowcountry, and defense attorneys and...
A case backlog is plaguing court systems all across the Lowcountry, and defense attorneys and prosecutors say tackling the backlog is a major concern.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A case backlog is plaguing court systems all across the Lowcountry, and defense attorneys and prosecutors say tackling the backlog is a major concern.

The backlog is not only an issue locally but across the country, and other cities and counties are using pandemic-related assistance money to fix the backlog.

The Associated Press reported $42 million was just allocated to the county where Seattle is located to hire more court staffers and other employees that could help facilitate court operations.

South Carolina’s 14th Circuit Solicitor said having more funding and resources and being able to hire more prosecutors or staff could be the only way to get rid of the backlog.

“Having more prosecutors that can not only screen the cases as they’re coming in but making sure they’re appropriate for prosecution, see if any of those are appropriate for diversion but also being in a position of trying those cases once they get to the courtroom--those resources are essential and probably exponentially so now with this unprecedented backlog,” Solicitor Duffie Stone said.

Stone said in his jurisdiction, which includes Colleton, Beaufort and several other counties, they went from a pending caseload of about 3,800 cases before the pandemic to nearly 6,000 now.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Marsh
Tattnall Co. high school student dies due to COVID-19
Hilton Head Island state of emergency declared due to rising COVID-19 cases
More than 30 cars jump track as train derails in Georgia
Clouds roll into downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. The Census Bureau...
Georgia gets more urban and diverse as white residents dip
St. Joseph's/Candler Health System
St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System implementing new visitation rules due to COVID-19

Latest News

McIntosh Co. schools to take in-person learning ‘pause’ due to COVID-19
FILE - Sen. Raphael Warnock visits Grady Memorial Hospital in Georgia.
Proud Boys fan pleads guilty to threatening senator, Capitol
Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, urged State Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay...
State Democrats call for special session to repeal mask mandate ban proviso
South Carolina Education Superintendent Dr. Molly Spearman urged people to take COVID-19...
Spearman: ‘We have to do what’s right’ on COVID-19; doctors urge vaccination, masking in schools
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Gable Street