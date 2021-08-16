Students head back to school in Beaufort, Hampton, Jasper counties

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - Summer break has officially come to an end for students in Hampton, Jasper and Beaufort counties.

Around 22,000 students in the Beaufort County School District are making a full return to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 16.

The new school year will bring some changes for the district as they get back to in-person learning. They ended the school year last year with five days of in-person learning and a virtual option. This year, only a select number of students will have a virtual option.

For any middle school students that were 100 percent virtual last year and had success will be able to stay virtual this year. Everyone else will be in-person.

Superintendent Frank Rodriguez says the reason behind that is students do much better with face-to-face learning. He says the state is projecting in grades 3-8 about seven out of 10 kids will be below grade level.

Their key strategy to close any learning loss gaps will be to offer after school programming.

“We will extend learning opportunities and extend the learning day for students along those lines and that will allow for additional academic time with teachers so, at the moment, that is our plan as we look into the year. That is just one of our strategies in academic recovery and accelerating students,” said Superintendent Frank Rodriguez.

After school programs will help address some of the academic recovery, but Rodriguez says this is a multiple year recovery process for many students.

According to a section of the South Carolina state budget, masks can’t be required if public schools want to keep their funding. Even though wearing a mask will not be required, the district is encouraging all students and staff to wear a face covering.

Superintendent Rodriguez says that they will offer plexiglass dividers for students upon request. They also plan to have classrooms distanced three feet whenever possible. And buses will be at about 70-percent capacity in order to keep students spaced out.

The district will follow CDC and DHEC guidelines for quarantines and contact tracing.

Even though they will remain flexible throughout the year, Rodriguez says it’s important to focus on the learning and to take advantage of time together in the classroom.

“It’s important that we start and build in the right type of support for our students as we move through the year. Continuous improvement model to make sure our students are learning and mastering the standards that we are teaching, that our instruction is effective and making sure our teachers have the professional development they need to continue to grow,” said Superintendent Rodriguez.

Vaccines are not required but they will be hosting some vaccine clinics with Beaufort Memorial so that students and families who want the vaccine can have easy access.

