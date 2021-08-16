Tattnall Co. high school student dies due to COVID-19

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tattnall County coroner confirmed to WTOC that a high school student died because of COVID-19.

Tattnall County High School senior Brandon Marsh, 18, died on Aug. 7 due to COVID-19, according to his obituary. The obituary was posted on the Bradley B. Anderson Funeral Home website.

WTOC has spoken with family and will have more information on THE News.

