Tattnall Co. high school student dies due to COVID-19

Brandon Marsh
Brandon Marsh(Marsh family)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tattnall County coroner confirmed to WTOC that a high school student died because of COVID-19.

Tattnall County High School senior Brandon Marsh, 18, died on Aug. 7 due to COVID-19, according to his obituary. The obituary was posted on the Bradley B. Anderson Funeral Home website.

WTOC has spoken with family and will have more information on THE News.

