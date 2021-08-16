Tybee Island community raises money for small business owner in need of kidney transplant

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island community is coming together to help one of their own. Kelly Swope is the owner of Kelly & Company on the island and has had kidney disease for about 20 years. In order to help her with medical needs she’ll have after her transplant, friends and fellow business owners are doing what Tybee does best.

“When one of Tybee has a need, we come together and make things happen,” said Karen Kelly, owner of Beachview Inn & Spa.

In the last two years, Kelly Swope’s kidney function has gotten worse. She was advised to get on the transplant list right away before she started needing dialysis.

“My function now is between 14-17 percent. At 15 percent is when they like to put you on dialysis,” Swope said.

As a small business owner and an active Tybee resident, Swope has built a bond with the community.

“She’s very beloved and she works very hard to be a part of the community,” said Alaina Loughridge, owner of Tybee Beachcomber Magazine.

Swope says she’s trying to prepare now for what aftercare will be like.

“I want to make sure that I can take care of myself after the transplant,” said Swope.

To help with expenses, Swope’s daughter made these stickers to sell at the store, and other businesses quickly hopped onboard. All of the proceeds go to the Georgia Transplant Association, which is matching Swope’s donations up to $10,000.

“The sky is the limit. We don’t have to stop at $10,000,” said Loughridge.

Fellow Tybee business owners like Loughridge and Kelly are hosting a COVID-friendly party at the Beachview Inn to raise additional funds for Swope. The party will include food and silent auctions.

“It is just going to be a rocking good night!” said Loughridge.

Swope says having the community come together for her speaks volumes, especially during a very trying time for everyone.

“To have the community come together and do something like this is very overwhelming because it’s what I knew Tybee was and it’s how I always felt, but to have them do that for me is just incredible,” she said.

“You hear a need and you make it happen,” said Kelly.

The party is scheduled for Saturday, September 18 at 5:00 p.m. Tickets for the event are $30 which includes food and live entertainment. All of the proceeds will go to Kelly Swope. To make a donation, visit kellyneedsakidney.com.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.