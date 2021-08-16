Voting, Vaccines & Vision: Multifaceted event happening Tuesday in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A voter empowerment and registration, COVID-19 vaccine clinic and a virtual town hall will take all take place Tuesday. The entire event will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Everyone 12 and up is encouraged to get vaccinated at the W.W. Law Center off Bolton Street in Savannah. And then stay for the meeting that will discuss Utilizing the American Rescue Plan and Fund Real Strategic Community Development.

“We’re urging everybody that has not been vaccinated to come out and be vaccinated and to encourage others to come out. And we also encourage them to wear masks. If they don’t have masks, we will have masks on hand so that everybody can be protected,” Phillip Randolph Institute Savannah President Jerome Irwin said.

The event will focus on the 3 V’s: vaccinations, voter educations and registration, and vision to empower the community.

