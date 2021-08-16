Will you like the new gas prices?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia gas prices have fallen 1.1¢ per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.91 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia. Gas prices in Georgia are 1.4¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 96.8¢ per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.59 a gallon today while the most expensive is $3.39 a gallon , a difference of 80.0¢ per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.5¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17 a gallon today. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands $1.01 a gallon higher than a year ago.

AAA reports that Georgia gas prices decreased slightly at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is a penny less than a week ago, 2¢ more than last month, and 98¢ cents more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $44.40 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $7.50 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Georgia pump prices remain steady across the state,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Although Georgia gas price average remains under $3 per gallon, for the most part, AAA expects the national average to remain above that price point.”

NATIONAL AVERAGE STABILIZES AS GAS DEMAND DIPS AND CRUDE PRICES REMAIN HIGH

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.18. In its last weekly report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that gas demand dropped from 9.78 million barrels a day to 9.43 million barrels a day. Last week’s demand measurement is 500,000 barrels a day lower than the rate at this time in 2019, signaling that summer gas demand is likely softening as the school year starts, in addition to COVID concerns. Additionally, total domestic gas stocks declined by 1.3 million barrels to 227.5 million barrels. The drop in demand has helped to minimize pump price increases, but elevated crude prices continue to keep summer pump prices high. As crude prices remain high, though back below $70 barrels.

OIL MARKET DYNAMICS

At the close of last Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 16 cents to settle at $69.09. Crude prices have declined slightly this week due to market concerns that crude demand may not rebound this year as anticipated due to surging coronavirus infection rates across the globe. Price decreases have occurred despite EIA’s latest report showing that total domestic crude stocks decreased nominally to 438.8 million barrels last week.

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.05), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.02), and Brunswick ($2.99).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.83), Warner Robins ($2.86), and Dalton ($2.89).

Gas Buddy’s Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Augusta- $2.86 a gallon, down 2.0¢ per gallon

Macon- $2.85 a gallon, down 1.6¢ per gallon

Atlanta- $2.94 a gallon, down 2.4¢ per gallon

“As the number of Covid cases continues to surge globally, oil prices continue to be under pressure due to some countries instituting travel and movement limitations. This limits oil demand, which has led to the increase in gas prices slowing, and many states seeing slight drops compared to prices a week ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In addition, the tropics are heating up, which could be a source of upward pressure on gas prices should we see a major hurricane target the Gulf Coast. However, without such a storm, gas prices may see some stability over the coming week or two, before slowly decreasing as the summer driving season wraps up.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.