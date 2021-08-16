Sky Cams
Younger children more likely to spread virus, COVID study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) – Children under the age of 3 may be more likely than older kids to spread COVID-19 in their families, according to a study published Monday.

The article from JAMA Pediatrics contradicts earlier studies that suggested young children were less likely to spread the virus.

The authors believe their research could better reflect the real-world risk as schools begin to reopen.

Researchers from Public Health Ontario in Canada studied the spread of coronavirus in more than 6,200 households.

While they found older kids often actually brought the virus home, toddlers were more likely to spread the virus to other family members.

The Canadian COVID researchers say the obvious solution is to get family members over the age of 12 vaccinated as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

