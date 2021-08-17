Sky Cams
Bulloch Co. Schools temporarily altering bus route schedules due to bus driver shortage

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - All elementary school bus routes in Bulloch County will pick up students 20 minutes early in the afternoon.

The district says a bus driver shortage has caused schools to temporarily alter some bus route schedules.

Beginning Tuesday, elementary school students who ride the bus will be picked up at 2 in the afternoon instead of 2:20 p.m. Afternoon pick up times for students who are car riders will stay the same.

The district is also temporarily adjusting morning pickup times for three routes. Bus 1903, 2211 and 1605.

Parents need to check their students book bag. There should be a note with more information about the change from the school district.

The Bulloch County school system says other routes could also experience delays based on driver availability.

The district says the temporary changes will allow elementary route drivers to finish their routes and then be available to assist with middle and high school routes in the afternoon.

To contact the transportation department, call 912.212.8640.

The school district currently has 101 drivers for its 98 routes. There are 15 open bus driver positions that need to be filled in order for transportation services to operate efficiently. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a bus driver, visit www.bullochschools.org/busjobs.

