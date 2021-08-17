City of Savannah initiative to curb gun violence for 100 Days ends Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah’s 100 days initiative to prevent gun violence ends Tuesday.

You may remember it was designed to encourage parents to be more involved in their children’s lives.

WTOC is participating in that initiative by asking parents every night on The News at 11, “Do you know where your children are?

The groups in this initiative say it was a great thing to be a part of because they went into communities to speak with families. They also say, the work to curb gun violence is not done.

Mothers, fathers, local churches and organizations say the 100 days initiative connected them with parents, but more importantly connected them with young people and the dangers they face.

”We talked to some young men and they said from 6th grade on up, is when that peer pressure, the outside world starts getting in,” said Co-Founder of M.A.L.E. Dreamers Adrian Gibson. “At that age is where we need to be the mentors. The community, the organizations need to be in the schools and trying to offer direction, offer outlets.”

Gibson says the groups in the initiative met weekly and through that, it showed them how important early intervention is.

Early intervention is also something Parent University Executive Director Michael O’Neal believes is necessary.

”For this to succeed, we have to dedicate ourselves to continuously staying ahead of the curve to continuously reinforcing community, building capacity in neighborhood leaders and families who are most impacted by these events,” said O’Neal.

O’Neal says they participated in multiple community events in person and virtually this summer, including continuously speaking with residents on Avery Street, where eight people were shot and two tragically lost their lives in June.

“We cannot resign ourselves to being reactive,” said O’Neal “We have to try to be as proactive as we can be.”

Even though the initiative did not exactly decrease gun crimes, mothers like Olga Williams who lost her “bonus son” to gun violence say it was important to take a stand.

” I believe that it is important for us not to just do 100 days, I think it is important we do it 365 days,” said Williams. “Parents speak life into your children, get to know your child. If you need help, a lot of times parents need help being parents, reach out to somebody. It is important because your kids lives matter. They really do.”

In May 2021 just after the initiative with mothers began, there were 16 reported gun crimes.

Last year for the entire month of May there were 14.

In June there were 25 crimes with guns, compared to 21 last June.

In July there were 29 gun crimes, compared to 17 last July.

Statistics for gun crimes for August are not available yet.

These groups say they would like to see this initiative and the work behind it continue because issues gun violence cannot be solved in just one summer.

