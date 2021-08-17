Concerns over wait times for ambulance crews

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A combination of staffing issues for hospitals and first responding agencies, and a surge in COVID-19 cases is leading to longer waits for ambulance crews at Savannah hospital systems.

The wait times for ambulances, referred to as wall time, can keep crews out of service as they wait to transfer patients out of their rigs and into the care of hospital staff.

The problem hospital systems and first responders alike are seeing more and more, is too often those ambulance trips are for non-emergencies.

“It is a complete mix. We get the usual heart attacks, car accidents, things of that nature. But we’re getting a litany of people that just aren’t feeling well, and it may or may not be COVID-related. And they view the ambulance as their Uber to the hospital, if you will,” Chatham Emergency Services Chief Operating Officer Phil Koster said.

Koster says what folks don’t realize is non-emergency calls tie up valuable resources, sometimes for hours when a crew must wait to transfer patients at the hospital.

“The public needs to be aware that just because you call 911, does not mean you’re going to get to the emergency room faster. And it doesn’t mean you’re going to go to the front of the line,” Koster said.

For agencies with fewer ambulance teams than Chatham EMS at their disposal, it’s an even bigger problem.

“We’ve got seven ambulances in Bryan County. And when you have one sitting at the hospital for two or three hours, and then you have another one going away...it just limits our resources,” Bryan County Emergency Services Chief Freddy Howell said.

Chief Howell says average wait times at Savannah hospitals has gone up since the latest surge of COVID cases began about a month ago.

“Those wall times keeps that ambulance that could be saving somebody else’s life, it keeps it tied up at the hospital,” Howell said.

The average wait for his crews is now anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour.

Effingham County’s EMS service is also reporting an average of an hour wait time for their crews at the hospital, three times longer than wait times about a month and a half ago. That also affects how quickly ambulances can get to you in an emergency.

It’s become enough of an issue that Chatham County leaders are looking at options to lighten the load for local ER’s by diverting patients brought in ambulances that aren’t life-threatening cases to other medical facilities to be treated.

There’s also a task force that’s been created to look at this problem state-wide, because it is a problem multiple agencies and hospital systems are dealing with right now across Georgia.

