Continuity on offense boosts title hopes for No. 5 Georgia

FILE - Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throw a pass in the first half during Georgia's spring NCAA college football game in Athlens, Ga., in this Saturday, April 17, 2021, file photo. Monken believes his Georgia offense is “just so further ahead” than a year ago as it enters its first full season with JT Daniels at quarterback. The offense thrived in the Bulldogs' 4-0 finish after Daniels took over as the starter last season. Now, the continuity provided by Monken's second season as offensive coordinator and Daniels' return has fueled No. 5 Georgia's championship hopes for 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(AP) - Continuity on offense has given No. 5 Georgia momentum and reason to hope for big success in 2021.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken believes his unit is far ahead of last year’s unit as it enters its first full season with JT Daniels at quarterback. The offense thrived in the Bulldogs’ 4-0 finish for an 8-2 final record after Daniels took over as the starter last season.

Monken is entering his second season directing the offense.

Georgia is in the national spotlight as it prepares to open its season against No. 3 Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

