Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 8-17-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Our weather will remain very unsettled through Wednesday. Fred is forecast to become a remnant low pressure as it moves to the north-northeast. The circulation around Fred combined with high pressure offshore will continue to bring plenty of tropical moisture over our area. Scattered showers and storms are possible today and Wednesday but it will not be an all day rain. We return to more of a typical summer pattern Thursday into the weekend with only a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms. Temps will begin to heat back into the 90s Wednesday.

Today will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms highs in the low 90s.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms highs in the low 90s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low mid 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Fred will become a remnant area of low pressure tonight as it moves toward West Virginia Wednesday. Tropical Storm Grace is located near Jamaica. Grace will continue to move to the west and is forecast to make landfall in the Yucatán Peninsula Thursday as a hurricane. Grace will weaken a little over land but emerge into the Gulf of Mexico and restring then into a hurricane. A second landfall is forecast along the Mexican coast Saturday. Grace is no threat to our area. Tropical Storm Henri is located southeast of Bermuda. This storm is forecast to strengthen a little but remain a tropical storm as it completes a semi circle around Bermuda. Henri is currently no threat to us.

Marine Forecast: Today: S winds at 15-20 kt. Seas 4-5 ft. Tonight: S winds at 15-20 kt. Seas 4-5 ft. Wednesday: S winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 3-4 ft.

