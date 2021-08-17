Daycare challenges after schools close due to COVID-19

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As schools close due to the spread of COVID-19, local daycare centers find themselves in a quandary - how many children do they take in when some might be asymptomatic and risk exposing others?

Screven County’s announcement of canceling school started a mad dash of calls to daycare centers across Sylvania and Screven County.

Phones at Lil Scholars started ringing off the hook Monday when the school district announced they would close for roughly two weeks due to the number of COVID cases.

Lil’ Scholars could take about 30 or so of the 1,000 or so elementary age students who’ll be out until after Labor Day. They say they get requests for temporary slots during school breaks or weather-related closings. But say they must be more selective this time to reduce the risk of exposure.

“They’re too young to stay at home. And with everything that’s going on, parents don’t have a lot of options. They need to continue to work,” Ramona Stewart said.

One advantage they have is their rooms have outside entrance ways so classes can be self-contained. They could keep their full time children contained away from school kids.

She says they have to find a balance between helping those families in a tough situation and protecting the health of the children they already have.

