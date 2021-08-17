Effingham Health System seeing nearly double the amount of ER patients a day

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Health care facilities across the nation are busy not only dealing with the surge of the delta variant, but also a surge of patients as a result.

It’s an ongoing issue Chief of Emergency for Effingham Health System Dr. David Kiefer says they’ve been doing their best to combat.

“To say that the healthcare system is functioning normally right now would be a lie. The system is overwhelmed, and it is not functioning as it would during normal times.”

But as we know these are anything but normal times.

“We are currently in the worst wave we have been since the beginning of the pandemic,” says Dr. Kiefer.

In fact, here at Effingham Health the ER is seeing more than 100 patients a day, which is nearly double their average (roughly 40 more patients a day).

“The vast majority of the patients we’re seeing, certainly the vast majority that are sick enough to be hospitalized or worse, are unvaccinated,” Dr. Kiefer says.

As of Monday, 86 percent of their patients were unvaccinated and the 25-bed facility now has 16 of those beds filled with COVID patients.

“Mechanical ventilators breathing machines requiring long stays in the hospital.”

Dr. Kiefer says most of those coming to the hospital right now are between the ages 35-50, “this virus does not discriminate.”

While they continue to battle the virus and treat this surge of patients there is one thing they hope you keep in mind.

“We are overworked, people are working more than they normally would. We ask the public to please, please, please be kind. Try and be understanding. We are doing our absolute best,” says Dr. Kiefer.

Of course, if you’re as tired of COVID as they are, Dr. Kiefer says the solution to all our problems is pretty simple.

“Get vaccinated because that is the absolute single best thing, we can do to finally break this cycle and get back to some sense of normalcy.”

