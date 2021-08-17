Sky Cams
Hampton Co. superintendent expecting changes to COVID-19 protocols

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Students are back in class this week in Hampton County.

“We had a good first day yesterday. I visited several schools on the first day and it was as if they hadn’t stopped,” Hampton County Superintendent Dr. Ronald Wilcox said.

Wilcox said outside of being short two bus drivers, things went smoothly Monday as the school year began. He said almost everywhere he looked students were masked, but they did have a few miss the day entirely.

“We have a few employees who have been exposed by someone in their family, so they weren’t able to be with us yesterday... and we have a few students who have also been in contact with persons that have the COVID and so they too have been quarantined,” he said.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is not allowing schools to mandate masks, but Wilcox thinks that could change.

“I expect that there will probably be some change in the requirement for teachers and students. I think there’s a lot of organizations in the state that are starting to apply pressure to those people who are in authority that make the decisions regarding masks and there may be some change in that in the near future,” Wilcox said.

He said if the governor’s proviso was lifted, he would require masks in Hampton County schools and he also says they’re prepared to go virtual if they must.

