Immunocompromised can receive booster COVID-19 shot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve learned the White House is expected to announce this week that anyone who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.

If approved by the FDA, the shots could start as early as mid-September. The booster shot would likely be the same brand as the first two.

Meanwhile, the FDA and CDC have already authorized that people with compromised immune systems can get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

With the third shot recommended for them, some in our area are rolling up their sleeves. At the annex some are still hesitant to get their first and second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, but across town others are jumping at the chance to get their third shot.

“You know it’s great because there are so many headlines about the vaccine hesitancy across our community and there really is we definitely have seen the demand for the vaccine drop down, but now you get these people that want the third shot, they understand the medical history behind it. They understand that this is a good thing. It’s very rewarding to see people want to come in and continue to vaccinate to protect themselves as well as the community,” said Scott Pierce, Co-Owner of Coastal Care Partners.

Coastal Care Partners and Village Walk Pharmacy are now offering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised people. This decision comes as our community faces the delta variant, a record number of cases, hospitalizations and more.

“I’m feeling very nervous about it because there are so many people that are getting sick who have been vaccinated, totally vaccinated. I have um two friends that have died recently and I have another one who is very sick right now and so it made me very nervous and I want to protect myself,” said Janet Unckrich from Skidaway Island.

She came to get her third dose to help not only herself, but others too. She is jut one of more than 200 people Coastal care partners is helping now. Leaders say several have called asking about additional shots so they are happy to help Monday through Friday.

“It’s fantastic, we did about 136 people yesterday, we have about 100 people signed up for today, but also we’re doing some walk-ins so it’s been a really nice feeling to get these folks their third shot,” Pierce said.

Janet says she is glad to have gotten the additional dose, but wants to see others get their first shot too.

“It’s so sad isn’t it. That here we thought we were completely protected and safe, we didn’t have to wear a mask and of course that isn’t the case as we know now,” Unckrich said.

She’s hopeful others will roll up their sleeves and join her.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.