Jeff Davis County Schools announce Friday closure, temporary switch in student schedules

Health professionals recommend taking time this week to get back into your school routine.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Jeff Davis County Schools announced Tuesday they will be making changes to the current school schedule due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

The school system plans to operate as normal through Thursday, Aug. 19. This Friday, Aug. 20, schools will be closed for students only. Staff will work and use Friday as a planning day.

Stating Monday, Aug. 23, the district will operate under an “A/B” schedule for two weeks. On Thursday, Sept. 2, the district will evaluate whether or not they will be able to safely return to a regular schedule starting Tuesday, Sept. 7.

For those two weeks, the district will use the following format:

  • Monday/Tuesday: Students with last name A-L will attend school.
  • Wednesday: No students - staff planning day with a deep cleaning for all schools and buses.
  • Thursday/Friday: Students with last name M-Z will attend school.

School transportation will continue as normal. Student meals will be prepared for days when students are not in school. The district will give additional information on this towards the end of the week.

You can read the full statement from Jeff Davis County Schools below:

