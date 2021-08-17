Leopold’s Ice Cream cancels annual birthday celebration due to the spread of COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leopold’s Ice Cream has canceled its annual birthday block party celebration due to the spread of COVID-19 in Savannah and the surrounding areas, according to a release.

“The health and safety of Leopold’s family, friends, and fans is our number one priority,” said Stratton Leopold, owner of Leopold’s Ice Cream in a statement. “We would like to thank everyone for another year of continued support, and we look forward to hosting an extraordinary celebration at our Broughton Street flagship store to express our gratitude to our community when the timing is right.”

Leopold’s Ice Cream was founded in 1919. It has locations on Broughton Street in downtown Savannah and at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

