Man in Savannah contacting friends, family in Haiti after earthquake

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Haitian government declared a state of emergency after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the country Saturday.

The death toll has risen to more than 1,400. Thousands more are injured or unaccounted for.

In light of the crisis, groups stateside are gearing up to help. Out of Florida, volunteers with religious non-profit Agape loaded a plane with a generator destined for a local hospital along with surgical supplies, masks, gloves, bandages and gauze. The organization says it already has missionaries on the ground in Haiti, passing out non-perishable food items and water.

WTOC spoke to one man who works at a seminary in Haiti. He says he is trying to contact friends and family who’ve been impacted.

“Our alumni have been okay but, in their area, there’s been a lot of people who have been killed or lost their homes. I was talking with security guard of our church this morning his family house has lost everything. He was asking me if I could get him some tarps just for some shelter for tonight because they’ve had some rain out there,” Luke Perkins said.

If you want to help, Luke recommends finding a charity you trust and donating cash.

