McIntosh Co. schools to take in-person learning ‘pause’ due to COVID-19

(WRDW)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County School System is taking an in-person learning “pause” due to the high case count of COVID-19 in the community.

According to the school system, school attendance will be optional Wednesday, Aug. 18 through Friday, Aug. 20. Teachers will be present these days for planning.

The school system each of the schools will have a deep cleaning conducted starting Friday evening through Tuesday, August 24, 2021.  No one will be in the school buildings during those days.

Schools will offer continued instructional opportunities during the pause period of Aug. 25 through Sept. 3 and have plans to commence school again on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The school system says your school’s principal will provide information regarding what will take place during the pause period and thereafter.   As well, students will need their Chromebooks to stay up on curriculum requirements.

