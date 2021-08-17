MPC holding neighborhood meetings as part of Comprehensive Plan update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Savannah and Chatham County continue to grow, it’s time to plan for the future of the community.

There will be several neighborhood meetings held throughout August so the city can hear the community’s thoughts on the future of Savannah.

The city and county are currently working on their Comprehensive Plan 2040, which is something that is updated every five years and works as a roadmap for changes over the next 20 years.

The comprehensive plan is a document mandated by the state that allows the community to continue to get funding from the state. Inside of the master document is everything from infrastructure to schools to shopping areas. That’s why this process is so important to start now when looking ahead to the year 2040.

“This process really is like voting, if you don’t participate it is really hard to complain. This is the community’s future, this is the time to give feedback and talk about what you would like to see. It’s a time to look very closely at the documents, maps and other information in that document and know that we use that as a guide when we are reviewing policy and other items that the city or the county might ask us to work on,” said Melanie Wilson, Executive Director of MPC.

The Metropolitan Planning Commission is in the final stages of the process, but they are still in need of feedback from community members. So far, the committee is hearing about affordable housing needs, many people want their community centers back open, and broadband access and affordability issues.

“The comp plan is important, it’s the first step of many plans, but I tell people it is the macro document. We will work as necessary with the communities to do the micro if we are requested by the city or by the county,” said Melanie Wilson, Executive Director of MPC.

You can view the documents online and then share your thoughts Tuesday night on a wide range of topics. The meeting is happening at the Eastside Community Center (409 Goebel Avenue) at 6:30 p.m.

You can also view the current draft or submit a comment online by clicking here.

You can also attend one of the upcoming neighborhood meetings listed below.

