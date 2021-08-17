Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots combine to over $500 million

Players can choose to play for a $242 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night or a $274...
Players can choose to play for a $242 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night or a $274 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - With no winner, the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots combined are topping over half a billion dollars.

Players can choose to play for a $242 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night or a $274 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, a player in South Carolina came within one number of winning it all.

A customer at Ken’s Corner on the Pamplico Hwy. in Florence won $50,000 playing Powerball, lotto officials say.

Not only did the ticket holder match four white ball numbers, lotto officials say they also matched the red Powerball number drawn Saturday. The numbers selected were 6, 21, 49, 65, 67 with the Powerball number being 18.

Lotto officials say the odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball are 1 in 913,129.

Tickets for tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot need to be bought by 10 p.m. for the 11 p.m. drawing. Lotto officials say the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

Powerball tickets need to be purchased by 9:59 p.m. for Wednesday’s 10:59 p.m. drawing. Officials say odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 293 million.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Marsh
Tattnall Co. high school student dies due to COVID-19
Hilton Head Island state of emergency declared due to rising COVID-19 cases
More than 30 cars jump track as train derails in Georgia
Clouds roll into downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. The Census Bureau...
Georgia gets more urban and diverse as white residents dip
St. Joseph's/Candler Health System
St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System implementing new visitation rules due to COVID-19

Latest News

Seven indicted on federal drug charges in Toombs County
FILE - In this image from House Television on Dec. 17, 2020, David Sackler, a member of the...
Purdue Pharma heir: Family won’t settle unless freed from current, future lawsuits
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban promise women’s rights, security under Islamic rule
Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old in Indiana; parents charged
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David...
No shot, no service: NYC businesses begin screening patrons