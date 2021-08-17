Sky Cams
Richmond Hill Man charged with murder eligible to be released from jail

Richard Dodson
Richard Dodson(Bryan County Jail)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill man, who is charged with murder in the death of his long-time girlfriend, is eligible to be released from jail.

WTOC obtained a copy of the bond conditions for Richard Dodson, which were signed on August 12.

A judge agreed to his release under the following terms: Bond is set at $75,000 dollar cash or a $150,000 in property, he can have no contact with the victim’s family, including social media, he cannot possess any dangerous weapons, he cannot leave the state of Georgia, and he has to maintain his current address and is required to notify the court if he moves.

Dodson is accused of killing 34-year-old Madison Bishop on June 17 after the two had a violent confrontation in a parking lot. According to Richmond Hill Police, she had a head wound and later died from her injuries.

Richmond Hill Police have not released many details in this case. But we do know Dodson is charged with aggravated assault and murder.

According to family, Madison and Dodson have three children together.

WTOC has emailed and called the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office to find out if Dodson has been released on bond.

