Richmond Hill pharmacist seeing rise in COVID testing, vaccinations

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County continues to be a hot spot for COVID-19.

This week, the community transmission rate hit an all-time high of 1,188. The latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health also shows cases are rising within the last two weeks.

Tuesday, 51 new cases were reported in the county. Compared to two weeks ago, when only 33 cases were reported.

A Richmond Hill pharmacist says they’ve been busy everyday with COVID testing and administering the vaccine. He says a lot of people have had loved ones affected by this and we all need to do our part to stop the spread.

Pharmacist Al Dixon says they’ve seen a large number of people trying to get tested, but also a lot of people stepping forward to get vaccinated. He says he’s noticed more younger people are getting the vaccine, which is encouraging given the county’s low vaccination rate of 41 percent.

“I think we’ve all lost family and friends to COVID in the last year and a half and I think we’re all just tired and we would like to see an end to this and the best way to do that is to get vaccinated,” said Dixon.

He says his staff are heroes. They are trying to accommodate everyone so they hired additional employees to meet the demand. With the current surge of COVID cases, Dixon says he feel strongly the best thing people can do is get vaccinated, wear a mask and avoid large crowds.

