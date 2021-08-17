Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Police investigating McIntyre Street death

(source: WTOC)
(source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man on McIntyre Street.

According to SPD, officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of McIntyre Street on Aug. 8 for a deceased person discovered outside a residence. The man was identified as Calvin Clifford Owens.

Further investigation determined the death is a homicide. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Violent Crime Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Tipsters can also send tips to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. Tips can also be submitted online at SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org by selecting “Submit Online Tip.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Marsh
Tattnall Co. high school student dies due to COVID-19
More than 30 cars jump track as train derails in Georgia
Hilton Head Island state of emergency declared due to rising COVID-19 cases
Clouds roll into downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. The Census Bureau...
Georgia gets more urban and diverse as white residents dip
St. Joseph's/Candler Health System
St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System implementing new visitation rules due to COVID-19

Latest News

Concerns over wait times for ambulance crews
Man in Savannah contacting friends, family in Haiti after earthquake
Man in Savannah contacting friends, family in Haiti after earthquake
Search and rescue efforts continue in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake, now the...
Man in Savannah contacting friends, family in Haiti after earthquake
Richard Dodson
Richmond Hill man charged with murder released on bond