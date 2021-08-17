Savannah Police investigating McIntyre Street death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man on McIntyre Street.

According to SPD, officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of McIntyre Street on Aug. 8 for a deceased person discovered outside a residence. The man was identified as Calvin Clifford Owens.

Further investigation determined the death is a homicide. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Violent Crime Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Tipsters can also send tips to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. Tips can also be submitted online at SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org by selecting “Submit Online Tip.”

