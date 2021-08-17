Savannah Police locate missing 11-year-old girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: She has been located and is safe.

The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Lataray Hart was last seen around 6 p.m. on Monday ion Holland Park Drive. She was wearing a pink tank top, pink shorts, and had no shoes on. She has braids in her hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

