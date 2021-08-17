Seven indicted on federal drug charges in Toombs County

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Seven people have been indicted on federal drug charges in Toombs County, according to an indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigated the distribution of heroin and fentanyl-tainted heroin in Toombs County, according to David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Both drugs and six firearms were found during the investigation.

Creg Antonio Page, 45, an inmate at Georgia State Prison in Reidsville, Ga., Phillip Adams, 36, of Lyons, Ga., Servontae Quarshawn Powell, 37, of Vidalia, Debra Carol Strickland, 20, of Lyons, Cameron Earl Williamson, 33, of Lyons, Erika Susan Highsmith, a/k/a Erika Susan Barrow, 28, of Lyons and Tiffany Hunt, 40, of Vidalia have all been charged as a result of the investigation. Each defendant was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and and to Distribute Heroin, Eutylone (bath salts), Fentanyl, and Methamphetamine, among other charges.

If convicted, that charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

“The availability of deadly fentanyl and its chemical analogues has led to an alarming rise in overdoses and overdose deaths in the Southern District and throughout the nation,” said Estes in a statement. “With our law enforcement partners, we will continue to seek the sources of these illegal drugs and bring their dealers to justice.”

Georgia Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Vidalia Police Department and the Lyons Police Department participated in the investigation, according to a release from the Southern District of Georgia. The indictment was returned by a Grand Jury in May 2021 and was unsealed this week.

