Some Jasper Co. students didn’t get off the bus until 10 p.m. on first day of school

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Jasper County students are back in school but the problems didn’t start until after the final bell rang.

Some students got home as late as 10 p.m. Monday night. WTOC spoke with the superintendent to find out what happened and she said it starts with the national bus driver shortage.

”We have 10 drivers. 10 drivers for our entire district, and so dismissing school - even though we had a wonderful day at school - dismissal was a bit hectic, it was,” said Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson.

Dr. Anderson said ideally they’d have double that amount of drivers. The superintendent also says parents who didn’t receive bus updates need to do their part and sign up for the notifications.

”If your information in the computer is not current, you can’t receive those messages. That’s a two way street for me. The same the district has to communicate, the same our parents have to communicate.”

She acknowledged nobody wants students getting home at 8 or 9 o’clock at night, and she says they’re trying to fix the issue.

“Every individual that doesn’t have a class, district level staff, support staff, it’s all hands on deck. We are dismissing our elementary students at least 30 minutes early, only bus riders. We will bring those buses back to the campus and get that second wave of students, by that time it should be at least time for dismissal of our middle and high school students.”

Superintendent Anderson also said that the process for getting new drivers can take from six to 12 weeks once they’ve found them, so this problem could last. She asked that any parent who’s able, pick their child up themselves.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.