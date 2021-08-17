Taking Care of Business: Mars Theatre

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Movie theaters were one of the businesses that seemed to struggle the most throughout the pandemic.

And while many have still not recovered, one small town theater appears to be doing better than ever.

“Obviously, if revenues not coming in but you still have to pay the electric bill, you have to figure out ways to make it work.”

Like theaters around the country when the pandemic first hit, the Mars Theatre went dark.

“We closed our doors last March.”

Even when they reopened last summer, to a limited capacity, Hollywood wasn’t putting out big titles, and when they finally did.

“A lot of the studios released the movies in theaters alongside their streaming platforms, so people were still a little iffy on coming out,” theatre director, Allison Newberry said.

In fact, it wouldn’t be until nearly a year after reopening that the Mars saw a glimmer of hope.

“The first big weekend for us was really around Memorial Day Weekend,” Newberry said.

A trend that would continue and even translate into other events

“Two weekends ago we had our first live concert, and it was a sell out for us.”

Even though it took time for them to get where they are now.

“It was kind of a slow build.”

The success of the Mars could come as a shock, considering many larger theaters are still struggling to get by. But right now, it seems small is mighty.

“I think there’s a comfort level that we’re a smaller theater. There are fewer people coming through the theater here so maybe that has something to do with the comfort level. People feel a little safer coming to a smaller theater than the bigger theaters,” Newberry said.

A small theater having some big screen success, but in order to have a happy ending they know some things are more important than business.

“We want people to stay safe and we want people to take care of themselves. We love seeing everyone at the theater and we love seeing everyone come back, but we want to see everyone,” Newberry said.

