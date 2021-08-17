Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’

Greg Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and...
Greg Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to his office, who said the Republican is in good health and experiencing no symptoms.

Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement.

The governor’s positive test came as cases of the virus soar with the highly contagious delta variant and hospitals around the state are stretched thin. More than 11,500 patients were hospitalized with the virus as of Monday, the highest levels since January.

The positive test comes a day after Abbott tweeted a picture of himself not wearing a mask while speaking indoors near Dallas to a group of GOP supporters, most of whom were unmasked.

Jack DeSimone, president of the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch, said he did not like “to have conversations like this” and declined to comment further on Abbott’s appearance with the group.

Miner said the governor’s address to the group was his only public event this week. He said Abbott tested negative Monday and that no one else on staff has tested positive.

Abbott has staunchly opposed mask mandates for public schools and this week saw defiant districts in some of the state’s largest cities — which are run by Democrats — require face coverings anyway. Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, a fellow Republican, are fighting the school districts in court.

Abbott’s wife, Cecilia Abbott, tested negative. The governor had been getting tested daily and Miner said “everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified.”

__

AP writer Acacia Coronado also contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilton Head Island state of emergency declared due to rising COVID-19 cases
Brandon Marsh
Tattnall Co. high school student dies due to COVID-19
More than 30 cars jump track as train derails in Georgia
Clouds roll into downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. The Census Bureau...
Georgia gets more urban and diverse as white residents dip
Andrew Wilkes
Savannah 12-year-old experiences inflammation from COVID-19

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
House Dems plan budget vote next week, defying moderates
Firefighters battling the Dixie Fire in Northern California have been observing a bear cub they...
Bear cub left orphaned after California fire
A Richmond Hill pharmacist says they've been busy everyday with COVID testing and administering...
Richmond Hill pharmacist seeing rise in COVID testing, vaccinations
Some Jasper Co. students didn’t get off the bus until 10:00 p.m. on first day of school
Some Jasper Co. students didn’t get off the bus until 10:00 p.m. on first day of school