TUESDAY | Spotty downpours remain in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Back home this morning, we’re already tracking some spotty downpours moving in from the Atlantic. It’ll be wet, at times, through the morning commute.

Rain will be most widespread across the Lowcountry through 7 a.m. The risk of severe weather is quite low, but a few downpours could cause some street flooding today. One, or two, storms may also produce gustier winds. The risk of spottier rain continues this afternoon with temperatures topping-out in the upper 80s and lower 90s in many spots.

Scattered downpours lessen heading into the later evening. The forecast features drier weather overnight with just an isolated chance of rain Wednesday morning. Wednesday, as a whole, will be drier with temperatures topping out in the lower 90s in many communities.

It’ll feel like it’s closer to 100 with the humidity factored in.

Hotter, drier weather lingers into the coming weekend, with just an isolated chance of showers, storms.

