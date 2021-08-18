Bulloch Co. EMS seeing rise in COVID calls

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The number of EMS calls in Bulloch County has gone through the roof during COVID.

It has first responders asking people to ask themselves a few questions before they pick up the phone to ask for an ambulance.

Brian Hendrix with Bulloch County EMS says they normally average more than 700 calls a month but they’re on pace for nearly 1,100 in August. Roughly half are people with COVID. Brian says they add layers of precautions for those calls.

“If it’s a known COVID patient we’re going to, it’s full masks, full gear, full gloves,” Hendrix said.

And the work continues even after they unload the patient at the hospital.

“Then you have to decontaminate your crew, decontaminate your truck, it’s just a lengthy process.”

They’re asking people to be judicious and only call for an ambulance in a life-threatening situation. Public safety director Ted Wynn says when the county only has four or five ambulances available at one time, you could be taking one away from a patient in more serious condition.

“We want people to call when it’s an emergency. But if it’s not, seek medical assistance if you can without bogging down the EMS system,” said Public Safety Director Ted Wynn.

Both recommend people contact their doctor or an urgent care clinic in a non-emergency and leave ambulances and the ER for those more critical.

