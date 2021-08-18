Bulloch County healthcare workers encourage online registration for COVID-19 testing

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Bulloch County, more and more people are lining up to get tested for COVID-19. More than a thousand people used the drive-thru location last week.

The line of cars winds several blocks for people in Statesboro looking to get tested. Medical crews are asking everyone to spend a few minutes online before they arrive to make the process move more efficiently.

More than 1,100 people got tested last week in Bulloch County, a large jump from the week before. With more people concerned about contracting coronavirus, more people are waiting in line to be tested by healthcare workers from Mako Medical. They say this process could be streamlined if people registered online in advance with their basic information. Online registration saves valuable time for you and the healthcare workers taking your test.

“We need everybody to go online and sign up for the test, so you can get a booking ID and all we ask for is your booking ID when you come up here. That way, we can identify you,” said medical assistant Charity Smith.

The COVID-19 testing site on Railroad Street in Statesboro is open Monday through Friday. You can register online with Mako Medical here.

