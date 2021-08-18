Sky Cams
Carowinds reinstates face mask policy

Carowinds is now requiring all guests ages 5 and older to wear a face mask.
Carowinds is now requiring all guests ages 5 and older to wear a face mask.(Carowinds)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carowinds is now requiring all guests ages 5 and older to wear a face mask while indoors.

The amusement park announced its face mask policy is effective beginning Wednesday, August 18. Guests are required to wear a mask while indoors, unless they are actively eating or drinking.

According to Carowind’s website, face coverings should completely cover the nose and mouth, and not have exhalation valves or vents, which allow virus particles to escape.

Reservations are no longer required for any guest, but you are encouraged to purchase Daily Tickets or Season Passes online in advance for your visit.

