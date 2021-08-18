Sky Cams
Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees votes to implement mask mandate on-campus

Coastal Carolina University (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday night to implement a mask mandate on the school’s campus.

The board held an emergency meeting to review the university operations.

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear a mask indoors, except in individual residence rooms, private offices and if eating and drinking in the dining hall. Masks must also be worn on university shuttle buses.

The policy will go into effect on Wednesday.

“We are mindful of the surging Delta variant all around us and want to do all we can to ensure the safety of our faculty, staff, and students. We will continue to monitor conditions and will update this policy as the situation requires,” the university said in a statement.

The board stated that it will revisit the mask issue in four weeks.

The decision comes as universities and colleges across the state implement mask mandates on campuses.

RELATED COVERAGE | FMU will require masks indoors for students, faculty no matter vaccination status

This comes after South Carolina Supreme Court ruled against the Attorney General’s opinion restricting the masking authority of public colleges and universities in the state.

The state’s high court said one of the temporary laws, or provisos, passed with the state budget, “does not prohibit a universal mask mandate.”

