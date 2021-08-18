Sky Cams
Country star Sam Hunt pleads guilty to drinking and driving

FILE - Sam Hunt performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31,...
FILE - Sam Hunt performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31, 2019. Hunt has pleaded guilty to drinking and driving in Tennessee. The Tennessean reports Hunt entered the plea Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Davidson County Circuit Court to misdemeanor DUI charges. He was arrested in 2019 and charged with driving under the influence and violating open container law.(Source: Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Sam Hunt has pleaded guilty to drinking and driving in Tennessee.

The Tennessean reports Hunt entered the plea Wednesday in Davidson County Circuit Court to misdemeanor DUI charges.

He was arrested in 2019 and charged with driving under the influence and violating open container law.

An arrest warrant says officers found Hunt swerving between lanes and pulled him over.

Hunt later apologized, saying he made the “poor and selfish” decision to drive himself home after a friend’s show in Nashville.

Under the plea agreement, his jail sentence of 11 months and 29 days was suspended except for 48 hours, which he agreed to serve at an alternative sentencing facility.

