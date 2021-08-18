COVID-19 vaccines, testing ramps up as cases rise

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Right now, 48-percent of Georgians have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here at home, the numbers are similar with 49-percent having at least one dose in Chatham County. But the work is far from over.

Coastal Care Partners on Skidaway Island says it will continue to offer vaccine clinics for as long as people keep coming. In total, they have given out about 15,000 vaccines. Their Savannah location is open five days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for testing and vaccines, either your first or second dose.

On Monday, Coastal Care started to give booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna to people who are immunocompromised, and over 100 people have taken advantage of the extra protection so far.

The CDC is now recommending that people whose immune systems are compromised should receive an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least 28 days after their initial completion of the vaccine series. Currently, this includes people who have:

Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

If this is something you think that you qualify for, Scott Pierce, the co-owner of Coastal Care Partners, says all you have to do is talk to your doctor and then come by for a shot.

“Clinics like ours really should not get into determining someone’s health condition. That is really a conversation left between the individual and their physician to determine if it is needed. At the end of the day when they come in, we are asking them to fill out a form stating that they have had that conversation, they are immunocompromised and then we can proceed with the vaccine,” said Scott Pierce, Co-owner of Coastal Care Partners.

As soon as this week, U.S. health officials are expected to recommend COVID-19 booster shots for all Americans eight months after their second dose of the vaccine.

“If cases weren’t rising, if the variant didn’t exist, I wouldn’t be contemplating a booster shot so you know there is no down side. Hopefully some up side and if it is neutral so be it,” said Steven Stein, received his 3rd booster vaccine.

In addition to vaccines, Coastal Care Partners have seen testing increase. Over the past week, they have done about 700 COVID-19 tests and seen positive numbers increase quite a bit.

There is no appointment necessary at Coastal Care, although they do encourage it. The wait times are not long so if you want to stop by for a test or vaccine today, they are located at 7072 Hodgson Memorial Drive.

