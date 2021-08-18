Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 8-18-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Fred is now out of our area. We will see a quieter weather pattern as we move into the weekend. Our weather will be influenced by an inland trough and high pressure offshore. This will bring generally quiet mornings with a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Temps will warm back into the 90s which is very seasonable for this time of the year.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms highs in the low 90s.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms highs near 90.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low mid 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Fred will move into the northeast today. Grace is now a hurricane as it pulls away from Jamaica. Grace will continue to move to the west and is forecast to make landfall in the Yucatán Peninsula Thursday as a hurricane. Grace will weaken a little over land but emerge into the Gulf of Mexico and regain hurricane status. A second landfall is forecast along the Mexican coast Saturday. Grace is no threat to our area. Tropical Storm Henri is located southwest of Bermuda. This storm is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it completes a semi circle around Bermuda. Henri will come close to the New England coast Monday but is currently no threat to us.

Marine Forecast: Today: SW winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 3-4 ft. Tonight: S winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 3ft. Thursday: SW winds at 5-10 kt becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2-3 ft.

