Ga. DPH reports number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in coastal health region

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has released updated date on breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state.

The data is from Jan. 1 through Aug. 17, 2021.

A total of 18,697 have tested positive for COVID-19 after having received the vaccine, according to DPH. A total of 4,311,249 Georgians are considered fully vaccinated.

In health district 9-1 Coastal, a total of 1,446 breakthrough cases have been reported. Health district 9-1 includes Chatham, Effingham, Bryan, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Glynn and Camden counties. Click here to see what health district your county is in.

More data provided by DPH is available below:

