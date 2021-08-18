Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Ga. DPH reports number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in coastal health region

Update on COVID-19
Update on COVID-19(Gray Television)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has released updated date on breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state.

The data is from Jan. 1 through Aug. 17, 2021.

A total of 18,697 have tested positive for COVID-19 after having received the vaccine, according to DPH. A total of 4,311,249 Georgians are considered fully vaccinated.

In health district 9-1 Coastal, a total of 1,446 breakthrough cases have been reported. Health district 9-1 includes Chatham, Effingham, Bryan, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Glynn and Camden counties. Click here to see what health district your county is in.

More data provided by DPH is available below:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilton Head Island state of emergency declared due to rising COVID-19 cases
More than 30 cars jump track as train derails in Georgia
Clouds roll into downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. The Census Bureau...
Georgia gets more urban and diverse as white residents dip
Bootlegging raid puts Savannah in the Prohibition spotlight
Bootlegging raid puts Savannah in the Prohibition spotlight
Richard Dodson
Richmond Hill man charged with murder released on bond

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of...
SC reports nearly 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, high percent-positive rate
UofSC Interim President Harris Pastides released a statement Tuesday reimplementing the...
UofSC’s interim president reinstates mask mandate after court ruling
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
*
Week 2: SCCPSS COVID-19 cases, quarantine data