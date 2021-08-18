Hilton Head council to finish agenda virtually after protesters delay meeting

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Earlier this week, Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann re-instated a state of emergency for the town, allowing the town manager to re-mandate masks in city facilities.

The ordinance was supposed to be approved at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, but a group of anti-mask protesters the mayor described as well organized, took over the council meeting.

The mayor claimed council wasn’t even going to discuss bringing back mask mandates any more than they already have.

“We said that right up front. This conversation has nothing to do with mask mandate, it has nothing to do with social distancing or anything. It just has to do with the ability to have meetings both virtually and in person,” Mayor McCann said.

Mayor McCann, who anticipates council meetings to be difficult moving forward, had a message for his people.

“Everybody in this community and everywhere else needs a lot more civility. I mean we’re not going to move ahead anywhere without it. I know people are angry, I know they’re upset, I know they’ve been put in quarantine for a while, but you can still be civil about what you’re doing,” he said.

As for how they’ll make sure council meetings are productive and calm moving forward, the mayor pointed to increased security.

“We’re going to secure the buildings quicker than later. We’re going to secure the front door, we’re going to buzz people in, people have to have masks. We’re going to control it that way. Control how many people can come in, control how many people can’t come in and that will be controlled by the number of seats that we have here,” Mayor McCann said.

While council wasn’t able to get anything done besides ratifying the state of emergency, the mayor did say that giving citizens a platform to voice their opinion was essential.

“It was important that the public was allowed to speak, that was important. That was just as important as anything else that was on the agenda,” Mayor McCann said.

Because Tuesday night’s meeting was cut short and there are many things left on the agenda, council will be finishing their meeting virtually on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.