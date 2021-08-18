Sky Cams
Hilton Head Regional, Beaufort Memorial change visitation policies due to COVID-19

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The two biggest hospitals in the Lowcountry making visitation changes this week due to the rise in COVID cases.

Beaufort Memorial and Hilton Head Regional both went back to a no-visitor policy, aside from a few specific exceptions like labor. Leadership at both hospitals said it was a tough, yet necessary choice amid rising COVID cases.

“It’s a difficult decision to make. We know how important visitors are in the healing process, but given the situation in our community we felt like limiting visitation was something that we could do to help maintain a safe environment for our patients and everyone taking care of them,” said Jeremy Clark, Market CEO at Hilton Head Regional Healthcare.

For Beaufort Memorial specifically, this could be the first of many protocols to be reinstated.

“We’re sort of at what I’ll call tier one of a multi tier plan to try and manage different levels of surge, so as part of tier one which we’re in now we are restricting visitors, but there may be some additional measures to come,” said Dr. Kurt Gambla, CMO at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gambla said they’re hoping they won’t have to add more mitigation efforts, but his hospital is already near capacity with 1/3 of those patients having COVID.

