Memorial Health seeing increase in pediatric COVID-19 cases

Memorial Health (Source: WTOC)
By Blair Caldwell
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Since schools have opened and students have returned, they have been impacted by the increase of COVID cases we’re seeing in our communities.

We’ve watched some pause, while others have switched to virtual learning and some moving to a mask requirement for student safety.

The goal is clear, to have students back in school five days a week, but doing that has proved a challenge as the delta variant rapidly spread through our communities. Some local schools have been forced to change course for safety.

“I think when you look at the schools that have had to make that transition all of them have either, did not encourage masking or made it very optional and I think some of the consequences of that. That said every school whether they are masking or not has to have a layered approaches to protection really focusing on how to keep kids distanced making sure that the families are hearing the message that we shouldn’t send our kids to school sick and also making sure that our communities have access to testing that’s quick to give families that information they need to know which is if my child’s been sent home with symptoms is it because of COVID-19 so they can return to school as soon possible,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Associate Chief Medical Officer.

While more children are becoming symptomatic with COVID-19, they still appear to fair better than adults. As of Wednesday morning Memorial has 127 adult patients, but their Children’s Hospital has seen an increase in pediatric and neonatal cases too with eight right now. Leaders say your best defense is vaccination which is why they are beginning a new walk-in family vaccine clinic on Thursdays, starting this Thursday.

“We’re really just committed to making that available resource so it’s predictable on when it will be and really moving forward as we’re talking about this pandemic at this point.”

Memorial’s family vaccine clinic will happen at the Children’s Hospital every Thursday from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

