New fire station coming to Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Last week, Pooler City Council voted to approve the first increase to the millage rate in nine years.

With its passage, among other things, it meant having money for a new fire station and more firefighters.

“As we know the growth in Pooler has been tremendous, especially over the past 13 years since I’ve been here,” said Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons.

Of course, more growth means more to cover for the Pooler Fire Department.

With the newly approved Fire Station 5, Chief Simmons says they’ll be able to do just that.

“The last area that we hadn’t built up on was Jimmy Deloach Parkway.”

While they hadn’t built up on it everyone else has been from warehouses to family homes.

Making that ten-minute response time from their closest station on Pooler Parkway more and more dangerous.

“Fire doubles in size every minute and on medical anything over 4 to 6 minutes they’ll start having brain damage. So, everybody we want to keep in that 4 to 6-minute window so we’re double where we really need to be for that,” said Chief Simmons.

The new station will be just off Jimmy Deloach on Nordic Drive.

Not only will the new location help keep those nearby residents safe, it’s addition could also save you some money.

“Having the station within a mile and half or two miles instead of five or six miles away is going to see a decrease in their insurance. So, that should help offset some of that tax increase for them,” Chief Simmons says.

While Fire Station 5 is still 10 to 12 months away from being up and running, Chief Simmons says they’re already working on tackling growth in another part of town as well.

“Our next major priority is the Savannah Quarters Station. We already have the station; we have one unit in it and as that call volume gets high enough we’re going to have to put a second unit in that station,” said Chief Simmons

With the addition of Fire Station 5, Pooler will have added four new stations since 2008.

Chief Simmons says they may eventually add another station but that’s further down the road.

