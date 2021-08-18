Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SC reports nearly 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, high percent-positive rate

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of tests have revealed nearly 3,400 new cases of COVID-19.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of tests have revealed nearly 3,400 new cases of COVID-19.

Wednesday’s report, which reflect data DHEC received on Monday, includes 2,487 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 886 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

The data also included 26 deaths, 14 confirmed and 12 probable. One of the confirmed deaths was reported in Beaufort County, DHEC said.

The results came from 16,878 tests conducted with a positive rate of 19.0%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 709,172 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 584,199 cases detected using PCR tests and 124,973 detected with rapid tests.

As of Tuesday, DHEC reported a total of 10,140 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 8,929 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,211 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 8.9 million tests since the pandemic began.



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilton Head Island state of emergency declared due to rising COVID-19 cases
More than 30 cars jump track as train derails in Georgia
Clouds roll into downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. The Census Bureau...
Georgia gets more urban and diverse as white residents dip
Bootlegging raid puts Savannah in the Prohibition spotlight
Bootlegging raid puts Savannah in the Prohibition spotlight
Richard Dodson
Richmond Hill man charged with murder released on bond

Latest News

Update on COVID-19
Ga. DPH reports number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in coastal health region
UofSC Interim President Harris Pastides released a statement Tuesday reimplementing the...
UofSC’s interim president reinstates mask mandate after court ruling
Reports of mail theft in Chatham County are under investigation.
Chatham County PD investigating residential mail thefts
13-year-old charged in mother’s killing in central Georgia