SCCPSS teams preview 2021 football season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School football teams are days away from kicking off the 2021 season.

At SCCPSS Football Media Day, each of the eight schools gave outlooks for their season.

BEACH (2-5 in 2020)

GROVES (0-7 in 2020)

ISLANDS (7-2 in 2020)

JENKINS (4-4 in 2020)

JOHNSON (3-5 in 2020)

NEW HAMPSTEAD (6-2 in 2020)

SAVANNAH (1-6 in 2020)

WINDSOR FOREST (6-2 in 2020)

