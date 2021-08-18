Sky Cams
SCCPSS teams preview 2021 football season

Season kicks off later this week
The eight Chatham County Public Schools teams spoke at the district's football media day Tuesday.
The eight Chatham County Public Schools teams spoke at the district's football media day Tuesday.(WTOC)
By Jake Wallace
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School football teams are days away from kicking off the 2021 season.

At SCCPSS Football Media Day, each of the eight schools gave outlooks for their season.

BEACH (2-5 in 2020)

GROVES (0-7 in 2020)

ISLANDS (7-2 in 2020)

JENKINS (4-4 in 2020)

JOHNSON (3-5 in 2020)

NEW HAMPSTEAD (6-2 in 2020)

SAVANNAH (1-6 in 2020)

WINDSOR FOREST (6-2 in 2020)

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

