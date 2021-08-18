Top Teacher: Nancy Summerour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Everything gets them excited. They love to learn, they come in everyday ready to go.”

Nancy Summerour teaches kindergarten at Bloomingdale Elementary School. She says this is her second home.

“Teaching is my favorite thing to do. I tell people all the time, I am a true introvert, unless I’m in my classroom. that is my comfort zone, my passion my home away from home,” Summerour said.

Summerour has been teaching for over 14 years and says building strong relationships with the students and family is the key to learning.

“For them to know they can do the hard things, they can do it, they can persevere. They might not be able to do things yet, but to try and they will eventually get it,” she said.

“Not only is she a bang up teacher in the classroom, but she’s a real teacher leader. In addition, she really goes above and beyond things that she doesn’t have to do but does because she is passionate about teacher,” principal Eric Heady said.

“I want them to know just how much I love them, and how much I believe in them. and no matter what happens when the hard things come that there is always someone there that always believes them. Every step of the way,” Summerour said.

