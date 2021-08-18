Vaccinate at Oglethorpe Mall

The J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center, led by Rena Douse, CEO, continues to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at the Oglethorpe Mall.

Dr. Douse wants all of the Chatham County community to know the Vaccine Clinic of JC Lewis Primary Care is OPEN at the Oglethorpe Mall. The goal is to help the community reach herd immunity with increased vaccination rates to get things back to normal.

During weekdays, vaccine recipients can just walk in or make an appointment if they prefer. It’s free. No insurance required. No identification required. The center is administering ALL THREE vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson — from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through October 2021 and possibly beyond.

You may schedule an appointment at jclewishealth.org or just walk in. There is no identification or insurance needed. Free Uber rides to the clinic are available through jclewishealth.org.

The JC Lewis Vaccine clinic is located at the entrance between Macy’s and the food court.

